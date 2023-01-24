Shama Sikander Looks Stunning As She Poses In A Bath Tub In Polka Dot Bikini; Check Out ROFL Caption

Bypass Road fame Shama Sikander marked her 2023’s first getaway by jetting off to Bangkok along with her husband James Milliron. The actress did not fail to give her followers a glimpse of the outing with her quirky social media updates. On Monday morning, she posted a stunning bikini photo of herself but what stole the limelight was her hilarious caption that has left many in splits. Bathing during the winter season is a chilly affair that many feel to avoid and the Bollywood actress is one of them.

In the photo shared by Shama Sikander, the actress can be posing in a polka dot bikini set inside what appears to be the bathtub of her hotel room. With curly tresses left open, she gives an expression of disappointment as the camera captures her. The actress had the perfect caption for her expression. She wrote, “That face you make when someone ask you to bathe in winters.” Take a look at the post here:

With thousands of likes, the post has left many to burst out in laughter. A user joked, “And I thought girls love to bathe every day.” Meanwhile, another praised her beauty, “You look fabulous! And absolutely gorgeous and stunning beauty as always.”

In a subsequent post from her Bangkok diaries, Shama Sikander can be seen enjoying a delicious meal with some of her close friends. Dazzling in a glitzy lavender dress, the photo dump also consists of some mushy photos with her husband James Milliron. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Last night in Bangkok with my loved ones. Loved every bit of it. My amadi, thank you for everything. Your hospitality, your love. I know you were so gone but you still came as it was our last night with you. I love you and I’m so grateful to have a friend like you. Ahh, how I’m going to miss this place and you.”

Shama Sikander has taken a hiatus from acting after the release of her 2019 film Bypass Road, a thriller-drama flick directed by Nama Nitin Mukesh. Besides Shama, the movie also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here