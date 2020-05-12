Shama Sikander Makes Video To Raise Awareness Against Domestic Violence; Watch

Actress Shama Sikander has made a video to raise awareness against domestic violence, which has seen a surge amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. She says the laws need to be stricter and women need to report such cases to stop them.

"This is something that I have been supporting for a long time. The cases have been on a rise. I say it again, love is on one side and self respect one another. Anyone who can't respect women is incapable of love. Respect precedes love. It's high time and I would like and request all of us to take a firm stand against it," Shama said.

She added: "The laws need to be stricter and women need to report such cases and stop them. We get what we tolerate."

Shama urged women not to keep quiet when one witnesses violence."Anyone who sees this happening and doesn't do anything about it is also a culprit. So let's all join hands and stand against it," she said.

In April, Shama featured in Alexx O'Nell song titled Still on my mind.

The song is the first music video of O'Nell, who is best known for his roles in Main Aur Charles and Inside Edge. The track is about two lovers, one of whom seeks closure to the affair, while the other clings on to the past.

