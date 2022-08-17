Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph In A Sexy Pink Cutout Monokini, Fan Say 'So Hot'

Television actress Shama Sikander is well-known for oozing oomph with her top-notch fashion game. The actress was recently in Bangkok for a holiday and kept her Insta family updated. Keeping up with the trajectory, she spammed her fans with pictures from her trip. On Wednesday, she shared yet another gem on her Instagram, and fans were left amazed. In the picture, she was seen donning a hot-pink monokini. The gorgeous sea behind her complemented her look well enough to keep the people hooked.

Along with the snapshot she penned, “Be patient with yourself, you are working on it (with a cherry blossom emoji).” The actress certainly knows how to leave people spellbound with her remarkable fashion sense. Ever since she posted the picture, the netizens have been non-stop commenting on it. One Instagram user wrote, “No words Shamaji really remarkable beauty.” Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous, beautiful woman.” A third fan said, “So hot.”

The fact that the colour pink makes the actress look like an angel is unquestionable. Prior to this picture, the actress dropped a gripping post in pink apparel. The caption of her post read, “A photo, a moment a short story (sparkles emoji).” As the caption suggests, Shama is certainly living the moment and making the most out of it, in style.

The actress has worked in several TV shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Baal Veer, etc. Furthermore, on the upcoming work front, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tipppsy. The flick is directed by Deepak Tijori. It is co-written by Suvidha Mall and the director himself. The movie is about a group of friends who go to Goa for a bachelorette party, but things go haywire. It will be released on August 19, this year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here