Shama Sikander Sizzles In An Orange Monokini As She Enjoys Quality Time With Husband In Thailand; Pics

Actress Shama Sikander might have stayed away from celluloid for quite some time now, but she knows how to steal the attention with her social media presence. To stay in touch with her fans, Shama keeps her Instagram updated with her whereabouts. The actress recently jetted off for a quick vacation in Thailand to spend some quality time with her husband James Milliron.

On Friday afternoon, Shama Sikander gave her followers a quick sneak peek of her romantic vacation in a series of sizzling photographs from Koh Samui, Thailand. The new photos feature Sikander flaunting her gorgeous skin in a bright orange monokini. From enjoying a swing by the ocean to posing alongside green trees, the actress can be seen doing it all in these latest clicks. Her photos are proof that she is making the most of her time with her husband.

Within hours the new photos garnered thousands of likes and comments by Shama’s friends and followers. While some called her ‘stunning’, many couldn’t control themselves from appreciating her ‘gorgeous’ looks.

Check out a glimpse of Shama Sikander’s ‘perfect day’ here:

The actress hit the headlines back in March after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American businessman James Milliron. The wedding ceremony took place in Goa with Christain traditions. Shama Sikander also took to social media to share glimpses of her wedding with her online family.

Just two months after the ceremony, the newlywed couple also posted their magical wedding video on social media. From pre-wedding ceremonies to emotional speeches, the short clip was nothing less than a happy joyride of their wedding ceremonies. The special video was also accompanied by a special note from Sikander.

“Here’s a glimpse into the magical world we created as we joined together in love. And since love was at the core, it was magical, powerful, spiritual, supernatural, majestic, and pure. In fact, It transcended our expectations. We hope that you experience the same joy while watching it as we did by living it,” she had written.

It is yet unclear how Sikander met her husband but it was in January 2016 when the couple got engaged in Dubai. Seven years after the engagement the duo finally said ‘I do’ to each other in the presence of their close friends and family members.

