Shama Sikander Twirls In Sultry Pink Dress, Leaves Fans Gasping for Breath; See Video

Actress Shama Sikander keeps her fans updated on her life with her Instagram posts. She often posts glamorous pictures and videos on the internet and leaves netizens in complete awe. The actress who is still remembered for her role of Pooja Mehta in the serial ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, treated her fans yet again with an extremely captivating video that is setting the internet ablaze.

In her recent Instagram post, Shama wreaked havoc on Instagram in her pinkish-red sultry satin gown which accentuated her curves. With the deep neckline, and cross straps at the back, flaunting her hot and toned body, the actress can be seen playing with the white curtains. The video captured her playfulness as she twirls around the curtains and posed for the camera. “Kya aapne apne parde se kabhi aisa ishq kiya hai?” she wrote.

Shama opted for minimal make-up, eyebrows on fleek, kohl eyes, and muted pink lipstick which looks perfect for an indoor look. She sported an open hair look with slightly messy waves which adds to her sultry look. Shama added the song Fitoor from the recent Bollywood movie, Shamshera which added to the mood of the video. Take a look:

Fans, friends, and admirers soon poured their love by liking the reel and dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section. “Real ultimate beauty”, “Keep glowing as always”, “stunning as always”, and “So much grace charm, and elegance in one frame” were some of the comments on the post.

In her previous post, Shama left the netizens awestruck as she donned a monokini look. She completed the look with oversized retro sunglasses. “Let the sea set you free…..,” she captioned the picture.

Besides being widely recognized for her role in Yeh Meri Life Hai, the actress is also known for her performance in the web series Sexaholic. She has also starred in several TV shows like Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Baal Veer, amid others. Currently, the diva is gearing up for the release of her film Tipppsy, directed by Deepak Tijori.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here