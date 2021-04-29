Shamas Siddiqui Wanted Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Bole Chudiyan' Instead of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shamas Siddiqui is all set for his directorial debut Bole Chudiya featuring brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia which is expected to release in October this year. While most of the film has been shot, Shamas revealed that Nawazuddin was not his first choice for the lead role. He wanted to cast Ayushmann Khurrana to play the protagonist.

“Ayushmann [Khurrana] was my original choice for the film. But the producer wanted to cast Nawaz,” Shamas told Mid-Day. He further revealed that when he narrated the story to Nawaz, he loved the script. As he included some incidents from Nawaz’s life in the script, the director felt he would do justice to the role.

Shamas also told that most of the movie has been shot and only few chunks of the climax have been left which were expected to be shot in April. But due to lockdown and ongoing crises, the shooting has been halted. As soon as things will get normal, he will wrap the shoot.

Talking about his equation with brother Nawaz, Shamas told that both of them have a different point of view and look at things through different lenses. Recently, when Nawaz made headlines for criticising the celebs going on exotic vacations and then flaunting their pictures online. Shamas had a different perspective and even questioned his own brother by remarking that what he has done for society.

Commenting on the same, Shamas told that he doesn’t find anything wrong with celebrities going out on holidays to escape the distressing times. He told, “I reacted because the pandemic has brought too much negativity. If someone is [going on a vacation, that’s their only option to escape.”

Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia, Nawaz will be seen exploring the romantic genre with this movie. The movie’s teaser which was released earlier shows the actor portraying the secret admirer of Tamannaah. The teaser also hints at the film being based on the true events inspired by Nawaz’s life.

