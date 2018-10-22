GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome a Baby Girl

The Shameless star and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome a Baby Girl
Jeremy Allen White along with his daughter. (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Hollywood actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have become parents of a baby girl and have named her Ezer Billie White.

The Shameless star and his longtime girlfriend announced the birth of their first child on Instagram on Saturday. The actress shared two photographs on social media - one of Jeremy holding Ezer and smiling, and the other of Timlin resting with their baby on her chest. "Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 welcome to the world baby girl. It just got so much brighter," Timlin wrote on Instagram.



The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first baby.

Timlin and Jeremy starred in the 2008 film "Afterschool".

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...