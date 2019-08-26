Shaming People for Repeating Outfits, Recycling Fabrics Should Be Stopped, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who recently made headlines after making a public appearance in a plain cotton sari, says a generation that is "over consuming resources" is noticing her Rs 600 sari.

The actress has urged people and the fashion industry to be "considerate" and encourage celebrities when they repeat their outfits and recycle fabrics. "I'm happy people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry that we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped," the Manikarnika star told IANS.

Remarking that we need to encourage people every time they style differently, she said, "They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spend so much on organic stuff when they come from fancy stores. But we don't really see the people—farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can't afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don't realise that. We got to appreciate that."

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to upload a photograph of the actress in the sari. "On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers," she captioned the photograph.

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

Commenting on this, the National-Award winning actress said, "Just because it's from the roadside, doesn't mean it's not good."

"I initially used to think the world is very big and I'm very small and I can't make a difference. But I don't feel like that anymore. I feel everyone of us can contribute. Believing that we are irrelevant in the scheme of things is the biggest mistake that we make," she told IANS.

