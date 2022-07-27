Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's Break-Up: A Complete Timeline Of Their Romantic Relationship

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shamita Shetty has announced her break-up with Raqesh Bapat. The actress shared a statement on her Instagram story on Tuesday that read, “I think it’s important to make this clear Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too, Here’s to positivity and new horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

As ShaRa fans come to terms with this news, we take you through the timeline of Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship:

First Meeting In Bigg Boss OTT House: The couple met inside Bigg Boss OTT house and shared a special connection. During the controversial reality show, Raqesh was seen as constant support to the actress. Whenever the Mohabbatein actress was involved in heated arguments with fellow housemates, Raqesh backed her.

Shamita Told Neha Bhasin About Her Feelings For Raqesh: During one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, the 43-year-old confessed her feelings to her good friend Neha Bhasin. She told Neha that she likes Raqesh. When the singer asked her, “Do you like each other?”, Shamita said that it was obvious that they do like each other even though they have not confessed it yet.

Raqesh Confessed His Feelings To Shamita: The actor confessed his feelings to Shamita during one of the episodes. It all started when Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. When the actor did not answer, Shamita wondered why he took so long. After a pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime,” which means “I love you” in French.

Shamita Entered Bigg Boss 15 House Post The OTT Version: After Bigg Boss OTT culminated, Shamita went to join Bigg Boss season 15, while Raqesh supported her as a viewer. When the makers decided to introduce Tum Bin actor as a wild card contestant, destiny had something else planned. Just a couple of days after entering the show, Raqesh had to exit due to kidney stone pain.

Shamita Dismissed Breakup Reports In March 2022: In March this year, it was reported that the two actors have parted ways. However, Shamita took to Instagram and dismissed all such rumours. “We request you’ll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone,” she wrote.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here