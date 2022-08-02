CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » Movies » Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's Music Video 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' To Release On This Date
1-MIN READ

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's Music Video 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' To Release On This Date

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 21:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other while they were in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other while they were in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat starrer romantic music video is composed by Meet Bros and is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon.

After making headlines with their break-up announcement, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are once again buzzing over the Internet. The two have finally spilled beans on the new release date of their upcoming music video titled ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’, which was earlier suppose to release on August 2. While dropping the same teaser of their much anticipated romantic track, Shamita and Raqesh revealed that they are coming to fill your hearts with love on August 5. And, fans can’t keep calm, as this is the first time, the two will be seen sharing the screen space, and that too after their breakup.

While sharing the teaser on her official Instagram account, Shamita wrote in the caption, “Let all your moments get filled with love and the tunes of Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned.” However, while dropping the same teaser, Raqesh wrote, “Prepare to feel the tingles of love with Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on August 5, stay tuned.”

The romantic music is composed by Meet Bros and is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. Its lyrics were penned down by Manoj Muntashir, who was last seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol.

The music video comes just a few days after their breakup. Last week, Shamita and Raqesh took to the stories of their respective Instagram accounts to announce that the two have parted ways. While announcing the same, Shamita wrote, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons too. Love and gratitude to you all.”

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 21:10 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 21:10 IST