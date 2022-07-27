Shamita Shetty Announces Break-Up With Raqesh Bapat; Lollapalooza to Make its Grand Debut in India

Bigg Boss OTT jodi Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways. On Tuesday night, the two actors took to their respective social media handles and announced their break-up. In a statement issued by Shamita Shetty, she confirmed that it’s been a while since they are not together. She further dedicated their music video to ShaRa fans.

Known as one of the best global music festival, Lollapalooza is all set to explore a new address in what will be the eighth destination. This time, the Chicago-based festival will make Mumbai, its new home, bringing its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music. The first edition of Lollapalooza India is scheduled for January 28 and January 29, 2023. BookMyShow will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday and Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each. Other artistes who are nominated this year are Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

It seems like BTS singer Jimin is embroiled in a new dating controversy and this time around, he has been linked with South Korean actress Song Da-eun. A now-deleted anonymous post had claimed to present ‘evidence’ that supposedly proves Mochi is dating the actress.

Ranveer Singh took the Internet by storm when he decided to bare it all for Paper magazine’s photoshoot. The bold pictures of the Padmaavat actor, which spread like wildfire all over social media, quickly turned into a topic of discussion as they drew all sorts of reactions. However, it didn’t go down well with some people. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of The Kashmir Files fame, who is known for being quite vocal on social media, came to the actor’s defense as he believes the whole thing has been blown out of proportion for no concrete reasons.

