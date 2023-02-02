HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA SHETTY: Shamita Shetty recently made headlines for her friendly banter with television actor Aamir Ali. On a Friday night, the duo caught the attention of paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. While Shamita was posing for photos, Aamir Ali flicked her away, keeping her close until she reaches her car. But what stole the limelight was their goodbye kiss, which also ended up sparking romance rumours between the two. It is important to note, that both Shamita and Aamir have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship as of yet.

Now, on Shamita’s birthday, let us take a quick rundown of her alleged romantic entanglements.

Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s paths crossed each other inside the Bigg Boss house and love quickly bloomed between the two. Their closeness and early stages of romance were broadcasted on national television and the duo continued to date each other for months after coming out of the house. But things did not work out between the couple and they announced their separation via Instagram.

Uday Chopra

Shamita Shetty was rumoured to be dating actor Uday Chopra alongside whom she made her Bollywood debut in Mohabbatein. Seemingly, they fell head over heels for each other during the shooting of the film but the duo eventually parted ways.

Harman Baweja

Shamita Shetty also allegedly dated actor and producer Harman Baweja. According to media reports, the duo was in a committed relationship and were also spotted together at multiple events. Their families were seemingly close but the duo called it quits for each other.

First boyfriend

During Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty made a shocking revelation about her first boyfriend who passed away due to a car accident. The actress who was talking to Neha Bhasin broke down to claim that it was hard for her to heal from that phase of her life. “It took me a lot of time to get myself together, to put the pieces back together,” she said

A report by Bollywood Times also suggests that the Mohabbatein star also briefly dated cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Aftab Shivadasani.

