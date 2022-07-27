Shamita Shetty Clicked in Mumbai Post Her Breakup Announcement With Raqesh Bapat; Watch

From acting to dancing, Shamita Shetty has never failed to captivate her fans' attention. The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Shamita looked extremely gorgeous in her street-style look. She donned a t-shirt which she paired with black shorts and accessorised with a sling bag as well as black shades. Although Shamita was in haste, she paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty has been in the headlines ever since started dating Raqesh Bapat, whom she met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. However, the two decided to part ways recently. The ex-couple announced their breakup via their Instagram stories.

Shamita took to her gram yesterday and wrote, “I think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.” She also dedicated one of their music videos to the fans.

Right after Shamita’s announcement, Raqesh too posted a story on his Instagram space. “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts, but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you,” he penned.

