Shamita Shetty Drops Cryptic Post About 'How You Treat Her' After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat

Hours after announcing her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty has now shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday morning, the actress dropped a picture of herself on social media with the caption that talked about how one gets treated by someone depending upon how one acts with that person.

“She s both hellfire and holy water, the flavour you taste depends on how you treat her,” she wrote.

This comes hours after Shamita Shetty issued a statement and announced that she and Raqesh have parted ways. “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all,” her statement read.

<b>Latest News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>