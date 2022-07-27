CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Shamita Shetty Drops Cryptic Post About 'How You Treat Her' After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat
1-MIN READ

Shamita Shetty Drops Cryptic Post About 'How You Treat Her' After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 12:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Shamita Shetty drops cryptic post on social media after breakup with Raqesh Bapat (Photo: Instagram)

Raqesh and Shamita fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss OTT journey but announced breakup on July 26.

Hours after announcing her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty has now shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday morning, the actress dropped a picture of herself on social media with the caption that talked about how one gets treated by someone depending upon how one acts with that person.

“She s both hellfire and holy water, the flavour you taste depends on how you treat her,” she wrote.

This comes hours after Shamita Shetty issued a statement and announced that she and Raqesh have parted ways. “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all,” her statement read.

first published:July 27, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 12:09 IST