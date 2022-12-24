Shamita Shetty Drops Teaser Of Her Upcoming Film 'The Tenant', Details Inside

Having had a rollercoaster experience in showbiz, Shamita Shetty has delivered some interesting projects over the course of her career. Returning to the silver screen after a hiatus, Shamita will be seen in ‘The Tenant’, releasing on 10th February 2023, the teaser of which has been shared by Shamita on her social media and also attached to the mammoth release of the season - Avatar: The Way of Water.

Tracing the story of a young, modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice, The Tenant stars Shamita Shetty in the titular role. With glimpses into the varied aspects of experiences sprung upon a woman living alone, the teaser hits the chords of the audience. Sharing the teaser, Shamita Shetty posted, “ITS FINALLY HERE ❤️I’m the tenant! As I’m sure a lot of us have been at some point in life. I know the looks from society, and the names called by all in variety. It’s like the woman’s always in the wrong and the list of judgment is definitely long! Unfolding a piece of my heart, that is sure to find a place in yours ❤️

Releasing on 10th February, in theaters near you - ‘The Tenant’, teaser out now."

Talking about the teaser and her comeback film, Shamita Shetty said, “The Tenant is extremely special to me in many ways. Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society. The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I’m glad the story finds a heart universally."

Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein that was helmed by Aditya Chopra for which she had won the

IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female.

