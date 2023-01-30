Shamita Shetty has lashed out at those speculating that the actress is dating actor Aamir Ali. On Monday, Shamita took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is ‘single and happy’. She also urged netizens to ‘open their minds’ and questioned the ‘narrow-minded’ society.

“I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS,” Shamita wrote. “It’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!" the actress added.

it’s high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!— Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

For the unversed, rumours of Shamita Shetty dating Aamir Ali made headlines after a video went viral on social media in which Ali was seen kissing Bigg Boss OTT fame on her cheek. This left netizens wondering if the two were dating.

Shamita Shetty was previously dating Raqesh Bapat. The two fell in love during their Bigg Boss OTT stint but parted ways in July last year. Back then, Shamita had issued a statement that read, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

On the other hand, Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. However, the two got separated in January 2021 i.e after nine years of their marriage.

