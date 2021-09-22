Shamita Shetty: My Heart Goes Out for Sidharth Shukla's Family and Shehnaaz Gill

Shamita Shetty, who was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house when Sidharth Shukla had died, has remembered the late actor as “a sweet and charming guy". Sidharth had made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT house along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in August.

During an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram, Shamita was asked to say something about Sidharth Shukla. To which, the actress replied, “Words fail me! This news came as such a shock that it took some time to sink in. Such a sweet and charming guy, gone too soon. My heart goes out to his family and Shehnaaz. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Makes one realise how unpredictable life is, Cherish each day."

Shamita’s close friend and fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin also expressed her grief over Sidharth’s untimely death. She shared a picture of Sidharth with Shehnaaz from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and wrote, “Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house. The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth’s family and for Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones. #ripsidharthshukla #sidnaazforever."

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities expressed shock and were in a state of disbelief over the untimely demise of Sidharth. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who worked with him in 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

The exact cause behind Sidharth Shukla’s death is not known yet, even though several reports suggested that a heart attack took the life of the actor. Sidharth, who is survived by his mother and sister, was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues.

