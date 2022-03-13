Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin Share Awkward Moment on Red Carpet; Video Goes Viral

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty never fail to shell out major BFF goals every time the duo meets. On Saturday night, the divas reunited as they attended Iconic Gold Awards 2022. While Neha looked glamorous in a shimmery silver jumpsuit, Shamita dazzled in a sparkly blue gown.

Neha and Shamita also posed for paparazzi on the red carpet and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Neha’s kiss in the clip. While Shamita was posing for the cameras, Neha gave the actress a peck on her cheek. Neha later realised that she left her lipstick mark on Shamita’s cheek and immediately started removing it with her hand. Shamita couldn’t stop laughing, even as she told Neha not to worry about it. “It’s okay, baby," Shamita appeared to tell Neha. The awkward moment was captured in the camera. Later, Neha gave a tight hug to Shamita. A section of the internet didn’t like their antic and called it “footage" and “fake". However, Neha and Shamita’s fans were in awe of the former Bigg Boss contestants.

While Neha Bhasin had to exit Bigg Boss OTT after she was voted out during the mid-week eviction, Shamita Shetty was declared the second runner-up on the grand finale. Neha had managed to get into fights with several contestants including Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, who became the winner of the show, and even her closest friend on the show – Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha paired up with Pratik on the show, after ditching her initial connection Millind Gaba. Pratik, too, ended his connection with Akshara Singh to be with her. On the other hand, Shamita fell in love with Raqesh Bapat on the show.

