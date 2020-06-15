Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Fighting Depression A Day After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai on Sunday by suspected suicide. The talented actor's untimely demise had left the country shocked. While a lot of celebrities have opened up about the importance of mental health issues, actress Shamita Shetty has also opened up about her battle with depression. She also urged her followers to seek help instead of battling it alone.

Talking about it in a lengthy note on Instagram, Shamita wrote, “Depression..anyone of us can go through it...recognise it..accept it..n reach out for help in whichever way you can!! It can pull you into a very dark place, where hope n happiness don’t exist.. it tries to break u.. it feeds on every part of ur soul.. everything hurts, you become your own worst enemy in this dark terrible world..it becomes ur reality!! The world we live in doesn’t know ur journey.. yet it’s so prompt to judge! To hate! Waiting to pull u down!! U fall in the eyes of ur own goals n expectations n u start to judge urself ,then..u MAKE ur reality a dark one! But none of that matters as this is your journey n urs alone (sic) !!!”

She further added, “I know the pain because I’ve been through it.. it took me a while to recognise and accept it..to muster up courage, look it right in the eyes n say I’m stronger than you .. n I will beat you! I don’t know why I felt like writing this today .. I feel like this world is changing, so much is happening around us that is changing us , but let this phase make us stronger not weaker.”

She concluded her statement by saying that people are stronger than they know and must channelise their inner strengths. She wrote, “People say u never know ur strengths until u face ur struggles. Life is a blessing, we need to recount all those memories that brought us joy, brought a smile to our face. Recount all the difficult times that you conquered in your past and you will realise that no situation is too difficult to overcome !!! We all have inner strength to take on anything that this world throws at us, we just have to channelise it and confront it head on !!!! (sic)”

