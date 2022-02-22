Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Cosy Up on PDA-packed Ferry Ride, Send ShaRa Fans into Meltdown; Watch

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are going strong and the couple’s latest PDA-packed video on Instagram is proof. The couple shared a romantic video of them cosying up from their recent getaway in Alibaug. The getaway comes soon after Shamita celebrated her birthday with Raqesh and her family including her sister Shilpa Shetty.

In the lovey-dovey video, Raqesh can be seen holding Shamita closely on a ferry ride. At one point, he turns towards Shamita and kisses her on her cheek. Needless to say, the video sent Shamita and Raqesh’s fans into meltdown. One user commented, “Our adorable ShaRa." While another said, “Omg! My heart is melting."

Ever since their Bigg Boss OTT journey, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines. The two actors developed a romantic relationship inside the controversial reality show. The couple also celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

Recently, they were also spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai which made fans speculate if they were planning to get engaged. Meanwhile, after the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shamita talked about her marriage plans and told Etimes that she wishes to settle down and have babies. “I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work, and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do," she said. Even in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita had revealed that she was planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man she’ll tie the knot with.

