Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Debunk Breakup Rumours With Cute Instagram Exchange

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have rubbished breakup rumours after the ‘Tum Bin’ star congratulated the actress for her recent win at an awards show with a romantic post. Shamita recently won an award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. Raqesh took to his Instagram stories and shared a pic of Shamita from the event.

In the photo, Shamita is looking stunning in a shimmery blue gown. She is all smiles as she flaunts her golden trophy. Sharing the pic, Raqesh wrote, “Congratulations," alongside a heart-eyed emoji. Shamita reposted Raqesh’s story on her Instagram account along with a big pink heart which had thank you written over it.

A recent report in ETimes suggested that the couple has been in “a massive quarrel mode" for a few days. A source told the publication that due to their fight, Shamita also decided to skip his ‘rakhi’ brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner on Thursday night. Rajeev is set to leave for London soon.

“Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said. The source also revealed that Shamita and Raqesh have not been keeping in touch.

“Shamita was never sure about Raqesh’s love for her. She had expressed her apprehensions during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15," the source added.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her ‘boyfriend’. The Tum Bin actor was even by her side as she celebrated her birthday last month along with her sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty.

