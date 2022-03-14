Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Hold Hands, Pose Romantically at Award Show Amid Break-Up Rumours

On Sunday night, love birds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat arrived at an award show hand in hand and put an end to their break-up rumours once and for all. The celebrity couple arrived at the Hello Hall of Fame Award on Sunday and entered the venue while holding each other’s hands. Later, while posing for pictures, Raqesh could be seen staring into Shamita’s eyes and holding her close to her. The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani and ShaRa fans were delighted to see that everything is well between them. Shamita and Raqesh met at the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and were paired with each other for the game. They eventually started liking each other through the course of the show.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also rubbished their breakup rumours after the Tum Bin star congratulated the actress for her recent win at an awards show with a romantic post. Shamita recently won an award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. Raqesh took to his Instagram stories and shared a pic of Shamita from the event.

A recent report in ETimes suggested that the couple has been in “a massive quarrel mode" for a few days. A source told the publication that due to their fight, Shamita also decided to skip his ‘rakhi’ brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner on Thursday night. Rajeev is set to leave for London soon.

“Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said. The source also revealed that Shamita and Raqesh have not been keeping in touch.

“Shamita was never sure about Raqesh’s love for her. She had expressed her apprehensions during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15," the source added.

