Shamita Shetty Reacts to Tweet Which Claims Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 As She Is 'New Naagin'

Actor Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 by host Salman Khan on Sunday night, while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra took the second and third spots, respectively. The Swaragini actress took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh. There were six finalists vying for the trophy — Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai besides Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan.

Tejasswi’s win has left social media divided. A section of the internet wonders if Tejasswi won the show because she had previously done a daily soap with Colors TV, which telecasts Bigg Boss. Others believe that she was chosen the winner for Bigg Boss Season 15 as she has been cast as the lead for Naagin 6, which is another popular show on Colors TV.

Now, Shamita Shetty has also reacted to a tweet that made a similar claim. “Why do I get the feeling that Shamita Shetty was not chosen a winner in Bigg Boss because she is Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Tejasswi won the title because she is ColorsTV’s new serial’s new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified," the tweet read.

Responding to the tweet, Shamita wrote, “What can I say… except… Thank you for your love and your honest opinion. Love you."

What can I say … except .. Thankyou @bhawanasomaaya for ur love n ur honest opinion ❤️ love u— Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) January 31, 2022

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash had been at loggerheads since the beginning of Bigg Boss Season 15. Shamita would often lash out at Tejasswi for being “insecure" and “rude". Tejasswi, on the other hand, had accused Shamita of trying to get close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show.

Interestingly, twice in the Bigg Boss house, Top 5 contestants were picked out of the lot. Once by the media who were invited for a press conference and before that when choreographer and director Farah Khan arrived on the reality show. Both times, Tejasswi was in the running for the trophy.

