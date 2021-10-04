Shamita Shetty Recalls Raj Kundra's Arrest: 'I Was Being Heavily Trolled for No Fault of Mine'

Actor Shamita Shetty has opened up about being “heavily trolled" when her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case. Kundra was released from jail on September 22 after he was granted bail by a magistrate court in pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago.

Shamita, who was gearing up for her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house at the time, has spoken about how she and her family including sister Shilpa Shetty were subjected to immense trolling after Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the porn racket.

Asked about the “personal crisis" that the family was facing when she joined the show, Shamita told Bollywood Bubble, “It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it’s better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn’t want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’."

She continued, “Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they’ve lost work. And I’m being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?"

The Mumbai police had claimed in the supplementary charge-sheet that Kundra was the “main facilitator" in the pornographic content case and he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways. The charge-sheet included statements of 43 witnesses, including Shilpa Shetty, who was listed as a witness. The police also included in the charge-sheet a statement by Shilpa Shetty that she was not aware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her own work.

