Shamita Shetty Remembers Her ‘Daddy’ On Father’s Day, Pens Emotional Note: ‘Until We Meet Again’

Father’s Day which is celebrated today (June 19) worldwide, is the day we honour fatherhood and the superhero we lovingly call ‘Dad.’ Celebrated each year, this day gives children a golden opportunity to express their gratitude and love towards their dads in the most special ways. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Shamita Shetty who is away with her family in the UK on a vacation is missing her father deeply.

The Mohabbatein actress took it to her Instagram account and posted a cute picture of her father Surendra Shetty and her nephew Viaan and wrote a heartwarming emotional caption.The actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my Daddy. You are forever in my heart… until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️.” It is indeed an emotional day for Shamita as she misses her father on this auspicious day.

Shilpa Shetty too took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of her kids along with hubby Raj Kundra. She also added throwback pictures with her dad, as she extended Father’s Day greetings to everyone. Along with the pictures, she noted, “Happy Father’s day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness.You are loved more than you know ♥️#FathersDay #gratitude #love #memories.”

Speaking about Shamita’s work front, the has been keeping busy lately with music videos and collaborations. Shamita recently shot a music video with Raqesh Bapat for which the fans cannot keep calm! Apart from this, the actress is also gearing up for her upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Shilpa who was last seen in Shabbir Khan’s Nikamma, is currently shooting for Sukhee. In fact, she is often seen giving a glimpse of her on-set fun which has got the fans excited about Sukhee.

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to send greetings to their dads on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and posted a smiling picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan. Along with the post, she wrote, “रिश्ते मैं तो सिर्फ़ मेरे … लगते हैं। ♥️ #fathersday #girldad.”

Anushka Sharma too posted a picture of her dad on her Instagram Stories on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!

