Shamita Shetty Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Thalaivi Makers in Talks With Kangana Ranaut For Sequel

Shamita Shetty, who was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house when Sidharth Shukla had died, has remembered the late actor as “a sweet and charming guy". Sidharth had made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT house along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in August. During an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram, Shamita was asked to say something about Sidharth Shukla. To which, the actress replied, “Words fail me! This news came as such a shock that it took some time to sink in. Such a sweet and charming guy, gone too soon. My heart goes out to his family and Shehnaaz. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Makes one realise how unpredictable life is, Cherish each day."

Kangana Ranaut has been receiving an overwhelming response for her terrific portrayal of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. And now, the film’s co-writer, Rajat Arora, reveals that the team is considering a second part of the biopic. Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema and finally her entry into politics.

When not giving major style moments, Sunny Leone serves some much-needed fitness motivation. The actress-model, who often entertains her fans with glimpses of her on-set goofy antics, ensures to spare gym-time too. Even when she is on the go, she maintains her fitness goals by rigorously working on her body. In her latest Instagram post, Sunny shared her secret mantra to staying fit and healthy all the time and it will motivate her fans to the grind.

According to latest reports Tejasswi Prakash is gearing up to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash, who has been part of popular TV shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, was recently seen attempting comedy in ‘Zee Comedy Show’. However, the actress has been missing in action for the last few weeks. “Tejasswi Prakash has not been shooting for the comedy show for last three weeks. And is now planning to go for Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air from next month," a source informed a portal.

Amid Sneha Wagh’s entry in Bigg Boss Marathi, one of her old interviews has surfaced online wherein she had spoken about her failed marriages. However, Sneha’s comments on her second marriage with Anurag Solanki have irked actor Kamya Panjabi. Kamya took to Twitter, sharing an image of the statement, and lashed out at Sneha for allegedly blaming Solanki for torturing her. Kamya and Solanki have a good friendship.

