Shamita Shetty Reveals Why She Fought So Much With Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT saw contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form a liking towards each other, and they continue to see each other even after coming out of the house. However, there were times when Shamita lost her cool on Raqesh and was accused of being dominating. The Tum Bin actor, too, was called spineless by his fellow housemates for not taking a stand. Now, ahead of her participation in Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 15, Shilpa Shetty‘s sister opened up on why she used to do so.

Agreeing that she was at fault, Shamita added that even her family members told her that she should have been kinder to him.

There were certain moments when I did not speak to him nicely, which is actually a fact. A lot of people, my family also told me that. But see, you have to understand, I’m not condoning what I did, but I think that’s my defence mechanism, and it naturally comes out. I’ve been single for a very long time, I’m used to taking care of myself, protecting myself. And in that house, I felt targeted and attacked a lot, because of the person I am, with a strong voice. I went into defence mode. I, too, did not like the way I spoke to him sometimes. I watched one or two episodes, especially the fights, that one week that was very difficult for us. It was so unpleasant. Even the video they showed me in the house. It didn’t make me feel very nice about myself. That is definitely not something I would want to get back to with him," Bollywood Bubble quoted her as saying.

Also Read: Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Make Romance Instagram Official With Love-filled Photo from Dinner Date

During their stint on the digital reality show, Raqesh and Shamita grabbed many eyeballs due to their growing closeness and mushy romance. They even admitted to having feelings for each other on the show.

Raqesh Bapat was previously married to actress Ridhi Dogra. They got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Also Read: Raqesh Bapat Says Ridhi Dogra was ‘Bothered’ by Kashmera Shah’s ‘Henpecked Husband’ Tweet

Raqesh had also told a leading daily that he spoke to Ridhi before and after coming out of Bigg Boss OTT. The TV actor said that his ex-wife really liked his journey and told him that he played really well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here