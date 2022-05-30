Shamita Shetty Says Rumours of Breakup with Raqesh Bapat Doesn’t Affect Them: ‘We Both Are Very Secure People’

For quite a few weeks now, reports have been doing the rounds that all is not well between Bigg Boss OTT couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Even though the couple had quashed the rumours and have been spotted hand in hand, the buzz continues. Now, in a recent interview, Shamita has added that even though it is tough that everyone wants to know even small details about their relationship, she and Raqesh are not affected by it.

Talking to HT, Shamita Shetty has revealed, “My entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship, because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

Shamita also added, “There’s a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through, unfortunately. I speak for his family, and I don’t like it. It’s avoidable. I wish people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart; so let’s not hit below the belt.”

Talking about how much she and Raqesh are affected with things being written about their relationship, Shamita said, “We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people ..so it doesn’t affect us.”

Recently, Raqesh Bapat shifted to Mumbai from Pune, amidst rumours of their breakup. The Tum Bin actor also posted pictures of his new residence. Raqesh and Shamita met while they were locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two soon realised that they have grown very close to each other and have been together ever since.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.