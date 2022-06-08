Shamita Shetty Sends Birthday Love To Her 'Mentor, Sister, Friend' Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Pens Note Too

Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty share an adorable bond. The two are often spotted together and share adorable pictures on social media. As Shilpa celebrates her 47th birthday today i.e on June 8, Shamita took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable video to send love to her sister.

The video is a compilation of several moments that Shamita and Shilpa spent together. From making goofy faces to celebrating Christmas together, the clip captures it all. In the caption, Shamita talked about how Shilpa is not just her sister but her mentor and friend too.

“Happy birthday my Munki In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor , my sister , my friend..I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie❤️‍♀️ @theshilpashetty,” Shamita wrote.

Shilpa too was quick to send back love to her sister. “Awwwww love u my Tunki more than I express and you would ever know,” she commented.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra also took to Twitter and dropped an unseen love-filled picture with Shilpa Shetty. He also penned a heartful note and referred to Shilpa as his soulmate. “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi,” he wrote.

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will be released on June 17.

