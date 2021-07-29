Shamita Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Sherlyn Chopra's Bail Rejected

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram to pen a cryptic note on strength and perseverance amid hardships. Shamita’s family is battling legal troubles after her brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged role in a porn-racket in Mumbai.

He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 20 for allegedly making and publishing pornographic content through his various apps. Shamita’s sister, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police.

Raj Kundra Case: The Bombay High Court today will continue hearing the plea by businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra challenging his remand and custody and all subsequent orders of the Magistrate Court in relation to the pornographic film racket case.

Meanwhile, actor-model Sherlyn Chopra, who recorded her statement before the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell on Tuesday in connection with the case, has accused Kundra of sexual assault in a complaint, in which she has alleged that Kundra once showed up “unannounced" at her place following an argument between them and started “kissing" her even though she “resisted". Sherlyn also claimed that Kundra told her that his marriage with Shilpa Shetty was “complicated."

In the past seasons of Bigg Boss, several contestants have found the love of their lives within the house. A lot of couples parted ways after the show, while some went up to tie the knot. Although the 14th edition of the controversial show had some phenomenal rivalry, like Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, the season was also loaded with love affairs.

From husband-wife relations to contestants confessing love to their long-time friends, Bigg Boss 14 has given us some memorable and adorable couples. Of the lot, TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved couples of Bigg Boss 14.

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is nearing its end after entertaining audiences for months. The sets of the show have been graced with several prominent names from the film and the music industry, who have guided, helped and encouraged the performers to reach where they are now.

The upcoming episode that will revolve around the theme of friendship to celebrate Friendship Day will see ace singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu as special judges. The ‘Dosti Special Episode’ will surely be an exciting watch for the fans of the show.

Butter is probably the biggest chart topper for South Korean boyband BTS so far, having spent eight weeks on the number 1 spot of Billboard Hot100. Band member V, real name Kim Taehyung, has spoken about shooting the music video in an interview for Weverse magazine.

Talking about his inspiration for the song which gives off a high school musical vibe, Taehyung named two American pop culture icons as his influence.

