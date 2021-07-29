Shamita Shetty Shares Cryptic Post on 'Strength' Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram to pen a cryptic note on strength and perseverance amid hardships. Shamita’s family is battling legal troubles after her brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged role in a porn-racket in Mumbai. He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 20 for allegedly making and publishing pornographic content through his various apps. Shamita’s sister, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita shared a selfie wearing a black top. She captioned the post, “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. ‘You got this .. keep going’. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

While Shilpa herself has not directly commented on the developments, she had also shared a similar cryptic message. Taking to Instagram stories, she posted a quote by James Thurber, which read, “Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

The post further read, “We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it concluded.

On the work front, Shamita was last seen in the Zee5 web-series Black Widow. Shilpa, on the other hand, was seen in Hungama 2 and will next feature in Nikamma.

Meanwhile, Raj was presented before the magistrate court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was taken to Arthur Road Jail. On Thursday, the final hearing of his plea to Bombay High Court will be heard.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here