Shamita Shetty Tells Nishant Bhat 'I'm Getting Married in 2022'; He Says 'Raqesh Bapat Is Difficult'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty spilled beans over her marriage plans to Nishant Bhat after her conversation with astrologer Janardhan Baba, who appeared on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

The popular astrologer, who has also appeared on previous seasons of Bigg Boss, told Shamita that she would marry an ordinary man but his luck would shine after marriage. He added that the two would have a happy married life. When Shamita asked him about kids, he said that she would have two - a girl and a boy.

Shamita was later seen telling Nishant, “I am going to get married this year. I don’t know the man yet." When Nishant took Shamita’s boyfriend, Raqesh Bapat’s name, Shamita instantly said she doesn’t know him enough and they have only spent time on the show.

Nishant further said that he has known Raqesh for a long time and that the actor has been a “difficult" person. To this, Shamita said that Raqesh is a different person with her and she isn’t easy to deal with either. She later walked away in the middle of the conversation by calling Nishant “judgemental" and also asked him not to be so “harsh" on his own friends.

Both Raqesh and Shamita were in the finals of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded on September 18. While Shamita was declared the second runner-up, Raqesh was in the top 4. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other on the show and even confessed their feelings for each other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.