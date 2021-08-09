Shamita Shetty Trolled For Re-Entering Bigg Boss 15

Shamita Shetty and Bigg Boss are making headlines again, and not for the right reasons. Shamita, who had participated in Bigg Boss earlier in 2009 for its third season, is back again for the 15th edition, and it looks like netizens are not happy about it. The Mohabbatein actress participated in Bigg Boss 3 a decade ago but left it midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra. Now with Raj Kundra being arrested on charges of producing porn films and Shilpa Shetty taking a break from her television career, Shamita’s entry back to Bigg Boss is not going down well with the audience.

On social media, the makers of Bigg Boss and Shamita are being trolled incessantly for the choice of her participation. Bigg Boss, arguably one of the most controversial reality shows, is being hosted by Karan Johar this year — a shift from Salman Khan as the host. This season of Bigg Boss is also being released first on an OTT platform. As of now, multiple participants such as Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal have entered the show.

Netizens have alleged the show makers for bringing Shamita in order to increase the TRPs. Some have also compared Shamita to Kamaal R Khan, who had participated in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009 and is trolling the actress.

Shamita Shetty was already in news post the arrest of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra for being vocal about her support for him. Her Bigg Boss participation has seemed to make her a target for trolls. “Why do you bring the same contestants to the show again and again. If so, then bring KRK again,” wrote one user while another post read, “What is she doing here again?”

Shamita’s entry to the Bigg Boss will tip the scales in the favour of the TRPs or not - that only time will tell. Besides the 42-year-old actress, the show also features Milind Gaba, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Nath, Urvi Javed and Muskan Jattana among others

