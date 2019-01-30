Shamita Shetty Verbally Abused, Driver Roughed Up In a Road Rage Incident in Thane

Shamita Shetty was reportedly embroiled in a road rage incident in Thane on Tuesday. The actress is said to have been verbally abused after a motorbike rammed into her car and her driver was manhandled.According to a Times of India report, the incident happened near Viviana Mall in Thane on Tuesday afternoon. The biker was reportedly accompanied by two friends, who were riding pillion. After the biker allegedly rammed into the car, Shamita's driver Darshan Sawant stepped out to inspect the damage and the bikers stopped to initiate a brawl.Shamita has filed a police complaint at Mumbai's Rabodi Police Station. In the police complaint, Darshan also reported being threatened by the bikers. However, no one was injured in the incident, TOI quoted the police as saying.A case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The three yet-to-be-identified persons' vehicle details have been provided by Shetty's driver, Darshan Sawant, in his complaint at the Rabodi police station.While the three bikers are yet to be identified, the bike has been tracked.Shamita is currently seen on the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The team started shooting with Rohit Shetty in Argentina in July last year, and the show went on air this year.Shamita, sister of Shilpa Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein, in which she was cast opposite Uday Chopra. She has worked in films such as Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse, Cash and Zeher.She also competed on season 3 of Bigg Boss.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.