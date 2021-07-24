Shamita Shetty Wishes Luck to Shilpa Shetty for Hungama 2, Says 'This Too Shall Pass'

Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film ‘Hungama 2’ premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Her sister Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram account to send her best wishes to the former. Sharing the film’s poster, Shamita penned an emotional note to her sister, whose husband Raj Kundra is currently in police custody in a case related to alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded Shilpa’s statement in connection with the case on Friday.

Resharing Shilpa’s Instagram post, Shamita wrote, “All the best my darling Munki for the release of your film Hungama after 14 years. I know you’ve put in a lot of effort into this one… the entire team has! love you and with you ALWAYS. You’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs in life and one thing I know for sure… You’ve emerged stronger… this too shall pass, my darling. All the best to the entire team."

Earlier on Friday, Shilpa Shetty urged her fans to watch her latest comedy “Hungama 2" and not let the film “suffer" in the wake of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn films case. On Friday, a court in Mumbai extended Kundra’s police custody till July 27.

Shilpa said the Priyadarshan-directed comedy is a result of the “relentless" hard work of the entire team and should not suffer.

Taking to her Instagram story late Thursday night, Shilpa also posted a quote by American author James Thurber that read, “Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness."

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents. The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were “forced to act in pornographic movies."

