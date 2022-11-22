Shamita Shetty Wishes Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty 'Peace' on 13th Anniversary Amid Pornography Case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 22. On this special day, Shilpa’s sister and actress Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of the couple. In the caption, she wishes Shilpa and Raj ‘happiness, peace and love’. “Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju ❤️❤️ wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always," Shamita wrote.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also sent love and wishes to her husband Raj via a special Instagram post. She dropped a video which was a compilation of their several unseen pictures. “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us…‍‍‍That’s all I need♥️ Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie♥️" she wrote.

This comes at a time when Raj Kundra has also been making headlines for his alleged role in the pornography case. Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet on Monday accusing the businessman of making pornographic content which was then distributed by OTT platforms. The chargesheet alleged Kundra of shooting obscene or porn videos in five-star hotels along with Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey.

Earlier today, Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil also reacted to the chargesheet and claimed that he got to know about it via media reports. He also mentioned that his client has nothing to do with the said crime. He further mentioned that there is no prima facie case made out against Kundra too.

