Shamita Shetty Writes 'Even The Best Of Relationships End' Amid Breakup Rumours With Raqesh Bapat

Actor Shamita Shetty has been in the news since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT last year, and the show Bigg Boss that followed thereafter. Not only did she earn a lot of fans during her impressive stay in the house, but her romance with co-contestant, actor Raqesh Bapat became the talk of the town. In fact, the duo had become one of the top-favourite celeb couples for viewers who were rooting for them. Even after the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where Raqesh stayed for a few days, Shamita and Raqesh were seen hanging out with families and spotted on dinner and lunch dates. However, it has now come to light that the two have called it quits.

Amid their breakup rumours, Shamita has shared a quirky post on her Instagram account wherein she is talking about “breaking up” with her old clothes. Sharing a video, the actress wrote: “Even the best of relationships end!” Her fans are considering the post “a subtle dig” at the media for spreading rumours about her and Raqesh’s relationship. One fan wrote: “I love how she is giving it back to the media!” Another fan commented, “Haha… Witty lines… hope the naysayers got the message.” “You’re savage,” wrote a third fan.

Meannwhile, there have been rumours that Shamita and Raqesh have amicably parted ways. A source close to the actors has shared with Filmfare: “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again.”

