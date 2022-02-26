Shamita Shetty's Latest Reel on Shehnaaz Gill's Boring Day is a Treat to Fans

Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty is basking in the success of Bigg Boss 15 where she finished as one of the top 5 finalists. The diva is pretty active these days on social media and has shared a reel on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill’s song Boring Day. Since the song is funny, Shamita, too, is seen giving similar expressions in the video. Her expressions are winning hearts and the video is going viral.

The clip starts with Shamita getting up from bed. She is lying with a yellow Chunni on her. She gets up singing Boring Day. A house helper can be seen folding clothes behind her. Two other women can also be seen in the video playing with each other. Shamita is seen getting upset with these girls. Then, she is seen holding a puppy and then lying with the same puppy on a sofa.

Looks like Shamita is getting bored. Sharing this video she wrote in the caption “Alexa, play such a Boring Day". Shehnaaz said this dialogue of Boring Day when she was in the Bigg Boss 13. After this, music composer Yash Raj Mukhate gave it music. This went viral almost immediately. People shared it in the form of memes and reels and hence it became even more popular and started trending.

Shehnaaz and Yash Raj performed this song together some time ago. That video, too, went viral on social media. Coming back to Shamita, she often shares her pictures and videos on social media and keeps her fans updated on her daily life. Her relationship with Raqesh Bapat has also been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

