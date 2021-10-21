Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts about the Actor who Accessed Internet Before it came to India

Known as the Indian Elvis Presley, Shammi Kapoor is best remembered for his enthusiastic dance moves and charming acting performances on screen. His presence lit up the silver screen with lively acts. The late actor made his debut in 1953 with the film Jeewan Jyoti with the screen name Shammi Kapoor which later went on to become his identity. His real name was Shamsher Raj Kapoor.

On the late legend’s birthday, we look back at more such unknown and interesting facts from the shining life and career of the actor:

1. The Mumbai-based jolly actor had a strong connection with the city of joy because of his education. Shammi spent many years in Kolkata where he went to Montessori education and kindergarten as his father was working at a theatre in Kolkata.

2. Shammi had two wives. Geeta Bali married the actor in 1955 after the two fell in love on a shoot, but she died of smallpox in 1965. In 1969, Shammi married Neila Devi, the queen of Bhavnagar.

3. Shammi got access to the Internet before the technology came to India. He founded the Internet User Community in India and was also its chairman. He also created a website for the Kapoor families in those days. He posted information about his family on the site and also communicated with his fans through it. Shammi also made a lot of efforts to establish the Ethical Hackers Association in India.

4. After working with Saira Banu in her first film Junglee (1961) and starring opposite her in Bluffmaster (1963), he played the role of her father in Zameer (1974). Shammi acted in many character roles once he was past his prime as a lead.

5. Unlike many star kids now, Shammi was not launched as a star kid. Rather he had to start as a junior artist at his father’s Prithvi Theatre at a monthly wage of 50 rupees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.