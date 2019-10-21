Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Actor with his Best-in-the-era Movies

Shamsher Raj Kapoor aka Shammi Kapoor was born on October 21, 1931. One of the megastars of his era, Kapoor was not just an excellent performer, but a loved public figure. A member of the famous Kapoor clan, Shammi has also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1968 for his performance in Brahmachari.

One of the most entertaining lead actors that Hindi cinema, Shammi successfully ruled Bollywood during the late 1950s, the 1960s and early 1970s. He made his film debut in 1953 with the film Jeevan Jyoti. During his film career, he delivered a number of hits including titles like-- Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Singapore, Junglee, College Girl, Professor, China Town, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Kashmir Ki Kali, among others. Here’s a glimpse at some of his at par performances.

Junglee

The 1961 movie, directed by Subodh Mukherjee, has the famous song ‘Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’. The movie shows Shammi as an Aristocratic man, who eventually realizes that the real value of people is not in the wealth, but in their heart. He co-starred in the movie with Saira Banu. The movie has parts shot in Kashmir.

Kashmir Ki Kali

Shammi had an undying connection with Kashmir when it comes to his movies. The 1964 romantic movie, Kashmir Ki Kali, was directed by Shakti Samanta. The movie co-stars Sharmila Tagore, as a young Kashmiri girl.

Teesri Manzil

The 1966 movie starring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh was directed by Vijay Anand. The plot of the movie was based on a murder mystery, where Asha blames Shammi for her sister’s death. The movie also featured Helen, Prem Chopra and Salim Khan.

An Evening in Paris

The 1967 Indian romantic thriller, An Evening In Paris was produced and directed by Shakti Samanta. The movie revolves in the French capital city of Paris, starring Shammi, Sharmila Tagore in a double role, Pran, and Rajindernath.

Brahmachari

Brahmachari starred Mumtaz, Pran, Rajshree and Jagdeep. Shammi, Brahmachari, takes care of orphans in the movie. However, he once rescues a girl, Rajshree, with whom he falls in love with, eventually.

