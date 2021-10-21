Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Watch, Best Songs of India’s Most Entertaining Actor

Shammi Kapoor is one of those names of Hindi film industry who do not need an introduction. Born on October 21, 1931 as Shamsher Raj Kapoor, Shammi made his Bollywood debut with the film Jeewan Jyoti in 1953. There was no looking back after that as he made the audience go crazy about him and his work with films like Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, and the list goes on.

His last film was Rockstar, starring with Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Known for his unique dancing style, the actor gave a number of songs in his career span which are still a part of the favourite song list for many.

Let’s have a look at some of the best songs of this super talented actor

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye – Prince

An energetic number by Mohammed Rafi, Badan Pe Sitare can make anyone dance, even today. Shammi and Vyjayanthimala won hearts as they sang and danced on this number, released in 1969.

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche – Brahmachari

Sung by Suman Kalyanpur and Mohammed Rafi, this song is still a hit. Picturised on Shammi, Mumtaz and Pran, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche was released in 1968. The song is a hit party number, even today.

O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan – Teesri Manzil

Mohammed Rafi once again gave his voice to Shammi’s character for this romantic and flirtatious song from Teesri Manzil. The cherry on top was Helen’s dance moves. While these two are performing in this song, Asha Parekh and Laxmi Chhaya can be seen in the audience.

Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par – Junglee

Released in 1961, this is one of the most heart touching songs of Shammi. The song has been picturised on Shammi and Saira Banu, while Rafi lent his voice.

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra – Kashmir Ki Kali

Can there be any better way of praising a girl than it has been done in this sweet romantic song? The lyrics of this song, featuring Shammi and Sharmila, can make you fall in love with a person’s beauty in seconds.

https://youtu.be/VueN49P7JyU

Deewana Hua Badal – Kashmir Ki Kali

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, this beautiful song has been picturised on Shammi and Sharmila Tagore. The visuals in this song, along with the chemistry of the two actors can grab anyone’s attention in seconds. The song was released in 1964. The visuals in this song, along with the chemistry of the two actors can grab anyone’s attention in seconds. https://youtu.be/O0I61W2pMss

The song was released in 1964.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.