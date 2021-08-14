Shammi Kapoor Used Lipstick Instead of Vermilion to Marry Geeta Bali

Legendary actor Shammi Kapoor has given the Indian film industry a number of movies worth remembering. 10 years back, on August 14, 2011, Shammi left this world. Whenever he used to come onscreen, Shammi made his fans dance with his acting prowess. Watching him jump and say ‘Yahoo’ in the song ‘Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe’ from the film ‘Junglee’ can make anyone feel energetic even today. All the actors of the Kapoor family have their own specialties. Shammi was known for his unique dancing style.

The actor got success in the films slowly but when it happened, he became a star. His personal life was as exciting as his films. Let’s have a look at some untouched aspects of the actor’s life on his death anniversary:

Shammi fell in love with Geeta Bali during the shooting of the film ‘Rangeen Raaten’. When the actor proposed to Geeta she did not agree. But one day something came to her mind and she asked Shammi to marry her on that day itself. When the actor asked for the reason, Geeta said that it’s either now or never. Shammi could not lose the opportunity. As destiny played its part, the famous actor did not even have vermilion at his wedding.

In this situation, Shammi married Geeta using her lipstick. The two had a beautiful married life. They even had two children Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan Ketan Desai. But God seemed to have other plans. After around 10 years into marriage, Geeta died due to illness. This broke the actor completely. Later on, looking at his condition, Shammi’s family got him married to Neela Devi. The story of the actor’s birth is also interesting. He was the only child of Prithviraj Kapoor who was born in a hospital in times when kids were born at home with the help of midwives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here