Shammi Kapoor's Son Aditya Raj Says Spiritual Guru Told Him to Leave Bollywood Before Debut

Late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor's son Aditya Raj Kapoor recalled leaving Bollywood before his Bollywood debut. The Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor said that he was going to be launched after Rishi Kapoor but left Bollywood on the advice of his spiritual advisor.

Talking to SpotboyE, he said, “I was 17, I was a rebel without a cause and I was going to make my film debut. Then I found my spiritual guru. And he told me those life-changing words - ‘Leave The Film Industry’.”

He added “At that juncture when I was to be launched as a hero under the RK Banner right after Rishi (Kapoor) was launched in Bobby, I left. I was also assisting Raj Saab and preparing to be a film director. My father questioned my decision over and over again, But I was adamant. My Guruji instructed me to try my luck in entrepreneurship."

He added that his Guru helped him find work in a shipping magnate and later start his own company. Aditya did not look at cinema for more than 25 years, he even stopped watching films. He shared that even after his Guruji's death he did not step into the film industry, and did so only after he moved to Dubai.

The actor added that at the age of 52 he finally entered the film industry and his 76-year-old father became his mentor. Aditya said that he has now allowed his children the same kind of freedom that his father allowed him.

The actor has since been seen in films like Diwangi Ne Had Kar Di, Isi Life Mein, Say Yes to Love and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, as well as, Ashutosh Gowariker's Everest.