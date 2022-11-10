Shamna Kasim Flaunts ‘Simple But Significant’ Look In Ethereal Anarkali Dress

Shamna Kasim, who predominantly works in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries, is an avid social media user. She stays connected with her fans by often sharing her whereabouts with them on social media platforms. Recently, the actress left fans floored by sharing a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

In the pictures, the Lock Up actress rocked an ethereal pink Anarkali dress with puff sleeves and intricate embroidery work. Shamna complemented her outfit with minimal accessories, comprising statement earrings, and a pair of nude heels. She rounded off her look with dewy makeup, pink lips and her tresses left open in soft curls. Along with posting the picture on Instagram, the 33-year-old actress wrote, “Be simple and significant.”

Check out Shamna Kasim’s Instagram post below:

Seeing her photos, fans lavished her with oodles of compliments in the comments section of her post. One of them commented, “Looking so good and gorgeous in this beautiful outfit Shamna ma’am,” while another gushed, “Beautiful”. Many others went all heart emojis in the comments.

Shamna Kasim, also popularly known as Poorna, recently tied the knot with a businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. The couple’s wedding was a grand affair, which marked the presence of their family members and close friends.

On the work front, Shamna made her acting debut in Kollywood with Bharath’s film Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu in 2008. She then went on to star in several Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, including Ali Bhai, Power Play, Flash, Josh, Drohi, Avunu, Rajugari Gadhi, and Sundari, among others. She was last seen in the Telugu-language action drama Tees Maar Khan. The movie was written and directed by Kalyanji Gogana and produced by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy.

Shamna will next be seen in the Tollywood film Dasara. She also has Padam Pesum, Pisaasu 2, and Ammayi in her kitty.

