Shamna Kasim Shares Cute Snaps With Her Husband Shanid Asif Ali, Check Here

Shamna Kasim, who predominantly works in the Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil film industries, got married recently. She tied the knot with a businessman named Shanid Asif Ali. Meanwhile, the actress shared some throwback pictures from her grand Mehendi ceremony, and the photographs are currently gathering a lot of attention.

In the pictures Shamna is looking beautiful in an emerald green lehenga, on the other hand, her husband Shanid is looking handsome in a white sherwani set. Sharing the glimpse the actress wrote, “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakha” in the caption.

Seeing the post, fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them commented, “Beautiful” while another wrote, “Wow super” and many others showered heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, Shamna made her acting debut in 2004 with the Malayalam language thriller film Manjupoloru Penkutti. The film was directed by Kamal and revolved around a teenage girl, who is abused by her stepfather.

Later, she appeared in various popular movies like Ali Bhai, Flash, Josh, Drohi, Avunu, Rajugari Gadhi, and many more.

She will next be seen in the Telugu language action drama movie Dasara. The movie is directed by newcomer Srikanth Odella and revolves around the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani Ramagundam Coal city in Telangana. The film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and is scheduled to release next year on March 30.

