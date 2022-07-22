Shamshera: Alia Bhatt Proves She Is Ranbir Kapoor's Biggest Cheerleader; Gives Film Impressive Review

It is official, Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader. The actress on Friday took to Instagram and showed her support for his newly released film Shamshera. The mom-to-be shared a cute selfie in which she was seen wearing a quirky blue T-shirt with ‘Kapoor’ written in Hindi. She topped the tee with a beige jacket.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch.” Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan took to the comments section and praised the film. “What a dhamakedaar film Don’t miss it.”

While fans will get to watch the film starting this Friday, Ranbir in a recent press event revealed that Alia has watched the film and absolutely loved it. In a video shared by Zoom TV on their Instagram account, Ranbir said, “Alia ne kal film dekhi, usne bahut pyaar dia (Alia watched the film yesterday, she gave it a lot of love). She really loved the film.” The actor added, “That’s a very big tick mark in my life. Acha hai, ghar pe biwi khushi hai toh mai khush hu.”

Shamshera marks Ranbir’s first film in four years. The film sees Ranbir play a double role while Vaani plays his lady love. Sanjay Dutt plays an intriguing baddie in the movie. Speaking about the film with News18 Showsha, Ranbir said, “Shamshera is a period drama, so there was a particular body shape and presentation that Karan very clearly wanted from this part. Physically, this film has been, by far, the toughest film for me because I am a very thin guy; that’s my genetic build. So, losing weight is very easy for me but putting it on is harder. It was tough physically and mentally while playing two characters and trying to match Karan’s imagination and his vision of them. It has definitely been the toughest film of my career.”

