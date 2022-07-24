Shamshera Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shows Insignificant Growth, Collects Rs. 10.50 Crs

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera was one of the biggest releases of the year. With Ranbir essaying a double role for the first time, audiences were curious to see how the film would turn out to be. In fact, YRF had also left no stones unturned during the promotions. However, looks like the audience has not really connected to this movie, and its second day collection at the box office is a proof.

Shamshera had a comparatively low opening and trade experts were hoping that the biz would pick up on Saturday and Sunday, given these days are holidays. However, the film showed an insignificant growth on Day 2. The Ranbir Kapoor film collected Rs. 10.50 crores on Saturday, just Rs. 25 lakhs more than its opening day collection of Rs 10.25 crores. The total collection of the film now standa at just Rs. 20.75 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted, “#Shamshera struggles on Day 2… Substantial growth on Sat was a must, esp after an unenthusiastic start… Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign… Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: ₹ 20.75 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

#Shamshera struggles on Day 2… Substantial growth on Sat was a must, esp after an unenthusiastic start… Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign… Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: ₹ 20.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7qXcOTOglF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2022

Given the scale of this Karan Malhotra helmed film, it was necessary that it crossed the 50 crore mark at least over the weekend. But, given the trend, it looks like an impossibility and the film would probably make below Rs. 35 crores over its first weekend.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Shamshera doesn’t really have the punch or the thrill that is required to pull off a film of this scale. At 2 hours and 38 minutes, the film feels a little too long, blame it on weak editing. The grand canvas of the film does hold sway in terms of the visual experience, but at the end, this one is all show and shallow in substance. If you are expecting the film to give you a dose of entertainment, you’d be disappointed.”

