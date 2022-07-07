Shamshera Director Says It's 'Unfair' to Bring Privileged Angle to Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Bandit | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor is set to make a comeback on the silver screen with director Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. The actor was last seen in the starring role in Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju (2018). In Shamshera, Ranbir stars alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He plays the role of a dacoit in the colonial-era drama, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

The character of Ranbir, who comes from the highly regarded Kapoor family of the Hindi film cinema and has often admitted to being “privileged,” is a slave-turned-rebel who adopts the name Shamshera. When asked Karan if he was at all reluctant about casting Ranbir for the role of a bandit, the director said, “I think for me it’s bit of an overthinking kind of situation. I think that is an overthought that is going in. Ranbir is a superlative actor and he has been cast in the film for his craft, not for his lineage. I don’t think Ranbir Kapoor needs to prove to anybody that he is a great actor. He has convinced everybody through his sheer craft and not his family name.”

Karan said that he has not made the film for any kind of social cause or message, but purely entertainment purpose. He further added that Ranbir has done full justice to his characters of Shamshera and Balli in the film.

“We have to respect that for sure and also give him the credit due for what he offers and brings to the table. Because if he did not have the craft and talent, I’m sure he wouldn’t have survived in the industry because it’s a tough place to live in or be in. So, it’s unfair to bring that whole angle in this casting situation. Ranbir is phenomenal as a performer and he has owned up to the characters of Shamshera and Balli in the film. My film is not a film of social cause or a documentary. It’s a cinematic experience. It’s a film that you have to come and watch and enjoy and feel the emotions inside your system and go home with the feeling of being victorious. Ranbir will take you through that journey with flying colours, so that is what matters. And for a director, the greed is to have an actor who will bring the character to life in its fullest form and Ranbir has done it brilliantly,” Karan said.

Shamshera also features Sanjay Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza. The film will be out in theatres on July 22.

