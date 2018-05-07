English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
YRF released the film's teaser on Twitter, giving us glimpses of Ranbir's first look from the movie.
Image courtesy: YouTube/A still from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera.
After undergoing a drastic physical transformation to portray Sanjay Dutt in the veteran actor's upcoming biopic Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is once again all set to stun the audience in a never-seen-before avatar in Yash Raj Films' new project titled Shamshera. The film, to be produced by Aditya Chopra, will see Ranbir in the role of a dacoit as the film's tagline goes, "Karam Se Dacait... Dharam Se Azaad."
The studio released the film's teaser on Twitter, giving us glimpses of Ranbir's first look from the movie and the Bollywood heartthrob looks raw and every bit the dacoit he is playing in the film to be directed by Karan Malhotra, who has earlier helmed Akshay Kumar-starrer Brothers.
This is Ranbir's third collaboration with YRF films after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. The actor is currently busy promoting Sanju with director Rajkumar Hirani.
