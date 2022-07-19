CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shamshera: Karan Malhotra Responds To Ranbir Kapoor's Film Comparison With KGF and Game of Thrones

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 20:56 IST

Mumbai |

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Shamshera trailer

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Shamshera will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming release Shamshera. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles and will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. It is a period drama in which Ranbir will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. When the makers dropped the trailer for the film earlier this month, netizens couldn’t help themselves but laud Ranbir for his transformation. However, some social media users also pointed out that the action flick shares a stark resemblance to Kannada blockbuster KGF and the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones.

During a press conference in Delhi, Karan Malhotra addressed the same and mentioned how the audience will get a clear perspective only after watching the movie. “Game of Thrones se comparison karna achi baat hain aur KGF, wo bhi chalega. Compare bhi tab kijiye jab dekh li ho picture. I think that way you’ll get a clearer perspective and be the best judge. Hopefully, when they watch the film, they enjoy it and not cast the shadow of any other project on Shamshera,” he said.

